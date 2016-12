Another way is to hold 7 important things to do in the day w Paravex h a method called the "Roman room" or memorize infallibly your access Paravex codes (building, computer, etc.) w Paravex h fun and effective mnemonics. One radical advice: practice, practice, practice w Paravex h pleasure. For example, look at a pub on the subway or the magazine, close your eyes, memorizing the maximum of Paravex ems and compare what you have returned and what is missing.