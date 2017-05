Nuvega Lash line in case you want to make your eyeliner Nuvega Lash thicker. but in case you decide on a subtle look, then just make a small triangle that Nuvega Lash ends in the outer corner.You need to then color the triangle that you have drawn with the desired Nuvega Lash colour. A stupid shade blends in well. eventually, end your appearance with both Nuvega Lash or three thickening or lengthening mascara.each time we check http://guidemesupplements.com/nuvega-lash/