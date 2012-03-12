NO2 Core A potent example of hypnosis' strength to have an effect on NO2 Core physiology via the mind connection is its clinical use. given that all pain is NO2 Core transmitted thru the mind, the ache related to surgical treatment or scientific ponds well to NO2 Core hypnosis. Hypnosis is an effective anesthesia for surgical procedures, dental methods, childbirth and migraines. NO2 Core It also helps patients to manage nausea and symptoms from chemotherapy with the aid of enhancing manage over their body responses. http://guidemesupplements.com/no2-core/