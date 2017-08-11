http://getnutritionshelp.com/pro-test-180/

My first response is usually the following: “Do you touch the bar on your chest when you’re doing incline and flat bench movements?” Here’s the typical response, which is the root of the problem: “No, I only go about halfway down.” Well, that didn’t take long to find that problem. If you never work or utilize a full range of motion with the muscle, how are you supposed to fully activate and work it hard enough to grow? In short, you can’t and you won’t ever get the full potential of your chest growth. The usual reason I hear people not using full range of motion is that they have bad shoulders.
