http://getnutritionshelp.com/muscle-boost-xt/

This is important if you want to work it correctly so here's the anatomy of the biceps: The phrase “biceps brachii” is a Latin phrase meaning "two-headed [muscle] of the arm." It's a thick muscle that consists of two parts or bundles of muscle: an external or long head that originates in the external angle of the scapula (shoulder blade), and a short, internal portion that originates in the coracoid process of the scapula. The two bundles merge to form a single muscular mass that becomes a tendon which crosses the elbow and is inserted in the head of the radius (a long bone that forms the external part of the skeleton of the forearm). The biceps has two primary functions: to flex the elbow and supinate the forearm.
