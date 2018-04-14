Luna Trim eat and drink too much sugar which makes you gain pounds Luna Trim 's well known, both teens and kids love sweet things. Sugar gives our brain a sense of pleasure and has a very addictive side. Sweets sometimes contain certain chemical components that make them addicted to consumption. All teens have a weakness for this or that delicacy, dragibus, strawberry tagada and others are very bad for weight gain if you just eat. Tip: Drink only water and no sugary drinks. Stop eating sweets or sweets if you want to lose weight. sweets make you fat Teens love Mc Do: Eating too often in fast food makes you...

http://getnutritionshelp.com/luna-trim/