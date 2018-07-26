example, another fruit Keto Renew Diet would be very good (an apple), and after the apple you could take a protein shake. But you also have another option that you may like more: You can eat a good sandwich full of protein, such as a omelet with 2 or 3 eggs, ham, chicken breast ... As you prefer! The reason for eating so "blunt" after a session of weights is very easy to understand. After doing bodybuilding exercises, your body is like a kind of shock , where you need food urgently to be able to recover from the stress that you

http://getnutritionshelp.com/keto-renew-diet/