Verutum RX

If you look at the routines of many pro bodybuilders you will see this listed as the first movement in many of their routines. However, that is not to say that great pectorals have all been built by doing the incline movement first. Genetics plays a large role in the development of different muscle groups and there are still bodybuilders who believe in focusing on the chest as a whole and not dividing it into different parts during a routine. Conclusion As stated in the opening, this is a ranking of the best movements for chest and it is not necessarily a determination of exercise order (although many bodybuilders use the incline press first, and the fat bench second).

http://getmenshealth.com/verutum-rx/