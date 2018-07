Activated Xtnd longer fought useless robots against a cartoon rabbits, but a cavalry against an army of orcs, and then the huge elephants that are clearly the AT-AT led to a new level. Something amazing, never seen. Lucas tried to bring the previous models of the AT-AT to Episode 2, but it's not surprising, because they look more like a scarab-shaped building than a giant invader machine like the AT-AT. Video: Panic attack!

http://getbetterskincare.com/activated-xtnd/