Stella Trim chest as much as you can. squat-and-knees-to-the-chest Elbow to knee. Stand with your legs spread at shoulder height and your hands behind your neck. Raise the right knee as much as you can while lowering your left elbow without separating the hand from the head and try to touch the elbow and knee. Return to the initial position and repeat alternating arms and legs.elbow knee Striking on site Standing with one leg ahead and one behind. With one leap, he exchanges position legs, accompanied

http://eremaxadvice.com/stella-trim-review/