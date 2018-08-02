Best Diabetologist in Faridabad Dr. Singh has rich clinical experience of more than a decade.He is master in diagnosing and treating all endocrine disorders and manages poorly controlled diabetes very efficiently. His areas of interest are diabetes, thyroid disorders, PCOS, Growth hormone disorders, disorders of puberty.Dr. Singh passed his MBBS from Grant Medical College Mumbai in 2006. Then he completed his MD in General Medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. He underwent his training in Endocrinology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Delhi) and passed his DM in Endocrinology in 2016. He has experience of working at world class hospitals like AIIMS Delhi, Apollo Hospital Delhi and Johns Hopkins International Medical Centre Singapore.

http://diabetesandhormone.com/