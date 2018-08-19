How can Watch Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Full Movie HD

https://fullmoviehds.com/fantastic-beasts-the-crimes-of-grindelwald/ : Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Online relieve day, trailers, toss, storyline and devices you need to understand

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second film installment in the Harry Potter spinoff series and the tenth in the Wizarding World franchise that includes the original Harry Potter film series.

The Fantastic Beast series was initially planned as a trilogy, however it was afterwards expanded in opportunity to include five films that web form the prequel collection to L. K. Rowling’s Harry Knitter sequence.

The Fantastic Beast film series, set to cover about 19 years before the legendary battle between Grindelwald and Dumbledore in 1945 (the year Tom Riddle graduated from Hogwarts), follows the magical adventures of the magizoologist Newt Scamander.

In the first installment of the series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Scamander arrives in New York in 1926 on a global journey to record the world's magical creatures and their habitats. He ends up getting involved in the affairs of the magical community in the U.S. His involvement builds up to the epic confrontation in 1945 between the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.

The success of the first installment of the Fantastic Beasts film series, which won an Oscar, helped to spur the creation of the second installment.

Warner Bros announced back in November 2017 that Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald would open in theaters in the U.S. and the U.K. on November 16, 2018. Warner also released photos of the movie's cast and logo in November. The release date comes two years after the November 2016 premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Warner Bros announced the title of the movie as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in November 2017, and posted a photo that gave fans their first close look at many of the characters in the film. The characters include young Dumbledore (Jude Law), Newt's brother Theseus (Callum Turner), and Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller). Claudia Kim's character, shown leaning on Credence, is known as a Maledictus, that is, one who has a blood curse that will transform her into a beast.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is directed by David Yates, who also directed several previous Harry Potter films, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

The Fantastic Beasts film series has seen J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter franchise, return to a creative role in the Wizarding World franchise. The Fantastic Beast film series marks J.K. Rowling's transition to screenwriting. It also gives her the opportunity to write the prequel series to her Harry Potter book series, and develop a backstory for Albus Dumbledore.

The film is manufactured by David Heyman, L. E. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

Several fans got a rude shock when Johnny Depp was revealed at the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as the actor playing the titular dark wizard Grindelwald. Warner Bros has stuck with its decision to cast Depp as Grindelwald despite the controversy it generated. Several fans were upset that the studio insisted on casting Depp as Grindelwald after Amber Heard, his ex-wife, accused him of domestic violence. Although he only appeared at the ending of the first movie, his character Grindelwald will play a central role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will bring in Jude Law as the younger Albus Dumbledore. Warner Bros first announced in April 2017 that Law would be cast as Dumbledore in the new movie. Although the character is readily familiar to fans of the Harry Potter book and film series as the beloved Hogwarts headmaster, he is new to the Fantastic Beasts film series as he did not appear in the first movie. In Fantastic Beasts 2, we will get to see Dumbledore's life as a young wizard for the first time.

Law's Dumbledore will be introduced as Hogwarts "Transfiguration professor" in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and though he is a young man, Dumbledore has established himself as a powerful figure in the wizarding world. We know from the Harry Potter books he eventually defeated Grindelwald in 1945 and claimed the Elder Wand.

According to executive producer David Heyman, Law was cast as Dumbledore because "he brings that twinkle, mischief, power, and strength, but at the same time brings a more youthful energy to the film."

Colin Farrell, who played Percival Graves, head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), will not return for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. His character, Percival Graves, was shockingly revealed to be Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) in disguise at the end of the first film.

Grindelwald infiltrated MACUSA disguised as Percival Graves, but revealed his true form as Depp's malevolent character at the end of the film. Grindelwald will attempt to raise an army of pure-blood wizards to fulfill his goal to dominate the world of non-magical creatures.

Returning cast members from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them include Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, the legilimens (mind-reading) expert. Katherine Waterston returns as Tina Goldstein, Queenie's older sister who helped Scamander defeat Grindelwald in the first movie, and has since been reinstated as a MACUSA auror.