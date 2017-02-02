

JUNIVIVE A worldwide homemaker, talk show sponsor, gigastar, fashion star, swami and many-sought-after buddy of the rich, renowned and regal - the incomparable Dame Edna has created people weep from wit for four years all over the world together with her one-of-a-kind banter, unlimited intelligence and fantastic Beauty tips. She acquired a 2000 Exclusive Tony Award to get a Live Theatrical Celebration on her Broadway debut. She subsequently received a 2005 Tony Award nomination for Dame Edna: Back having a Vengeance! (which performed in the Ahmanson within the 2005-2006 season).

http://wrinklerewindfrance.com/junivive-avis-fr/