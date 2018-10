Keto Ultra Shark Tank breaking down your stored fat has triglycerides in it how do you think fat goes away ketones take it put it into the bloodstream travels to the liver yeah and then it goes out usually your butt or your breath too you know where does the fat go that's to go through the lips through the blood and while it's in your blood yeah there's flat and cholesterol in your blood duh man the liver is amazing this is why so many

https://helpsupplement.com/keto-ultra-shark-tank