It - you can't use it with a power strip, extension cord...so really, it wouldn't be useful for me at all at my table. I did like that the connect was adjustable, but in the end, it all comes down to heated. The Useful Heating models only heated up the space one handy heater degree, where the other place heater heated up the space from 70 to 73. So I am going to stick with my old place heater, and in the workplace, I'll continue to use Allen's cover to keep me heated. JML Useful Small Heater (1) Study our recommendations / Write a review £39.99 The JML Useful Heating models The JML Useful Heating models Buy the JML Useful Heating models from John Dyas Boxed view of the JML Useful Heater Next In Stock Product code: 211873 Want it by tomorrow? Order within 1hrs 7mins and select Next Day Delivery at check out. ADD TO BASKET WHY BUY FROM ROBERT DYAS? Home Delivery to most of UK Mainland Delivered within 5 working times from £3.95 Next.

https://www.safewithsmartfood.com/handy-heater-reviews/