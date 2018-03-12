Good Fats Can Help You Lose Weight

The company will flat out tell you that Trimifi Diet most folks lose 2-3 pounds per week or about 8 -12 pounds for every month that you are on Nutrisystem. They don't make anyclarification as to which program they mean, but since the flex plan is relatively new, it's probably safe to say this wasn't included in that claim. However, I know many



people who have tried this new program out and who have been pleasantly surprised to see no significant drop in the pounds lost. To be honestly 2 - 3 pounds per week

should not be difficult for most diligent folks. I think that this estimate is pretty low for most and should not be too hard to reach, even with skipping some days.

The real key seems in whether you use common sense and make decent choices on your days off. Obviously, you can't hit the buffets or the all you can eat restaurants,

load up, and then go back to eating your diet foods and think that it is going to all even out in the end. The basic formula still exists - less calories must go in and moremust go out. And, you will still have to take in a lower amount of carbohydrates and more protein to get into ketosis where you will burn fat steadily and quickly. If you

cheat horribly on your two days off, you're going to bump yourself out of ketosis and when you do, you will need about three days to get back in.

However, if you eat reasonably during your free days and never get bumped out of fat burning mode, then there's no reason why you shouldn't coast along in the same way

that you have been. I do believe that flex can work if you have the dedication and commitment to make sound choices when you have to. And at the end of the day, this is

great training for when you go off of Nutrisystem because no one plans to be on the diet forever. The goal is always to lose your target amount of weight, learn new habits,

and change your lifestyle so that you keep the weight off. Nutrisystem's Flex plan seems to be firmly in alignment with this, but how much you make it work for you is

entirely up to you and the choices that you make when you're "off."