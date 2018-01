Folicell It not only manages the locks reduction problems but it also treats divided finishes and fortifies the hair follicles as well. It also gives you a dense coating of locks and improves the number of locks on the head. It can be useful for boosting the collagen and enhances the overall Folicell of the locks Applying Folicell is very easy as it is available in a serum kind where you just have to apply it on the head.

http://www.besthealthmarket.org/folicell/