ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Flax seeds are high in lingams

Flax seeds are high in lingams, a compound found in plants that act in a similar way to antioxidants. It's thought that lingams may balance female hormones; help with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and possibly Type 2 diabetes.

 

Whilst the seeds are beneficial for general health and well-being, one of the major reasons for people consuming the seeds is because they help in losing weight. They act as an appetite suppressant. After eating food containing flax, the fats in the product cause the stomach to retain food for a much longer period, so overcoming the feeling of being hungry.

 

http://supplicient.com

Views: 2

Reply to This

© 2019   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service