Flax seeds are high in lingams, a compound found in plants that act in a similar way to antioxidants. It's thought that lingams may balance female hormones; help with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and possibly Type 2 diabetes.

Whilst the seeds are beneficial for general health and well-being, one of the major reasons for people consuming the seeds is because they help in losing weight. They act as an appetite suppressant. After eating food containing flax, the fats in the product cause the stomach to retain food for a much longer period, so overcoming the feeling of being hungry.

