Find the Perfect Boot for Any and All Weather!

As the winter season and its accompanying inclement weather packages arrive, it’s time to strap up the appropriate footwear to keep your feet protected from the elements. timberland boots homme, amainstay of the category, has teamed up with Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape and global footwear retailer Undefeated to present the classic Wheat 6″ Inch Classic Boot with some distinct style that features Bape’s 1st Camo print pressed into the suede upper, a new tongue label, and a Bape/Undefeated blended logo pressed into the insole as well as the square hangtag. The shoes also come accompanied with classic workboot laces as well as a secondary set with the aforementioned brand’s remixed camouflage pattern.





timberland boots femme and New Era have teamed up to bring the world an All-Star game collection featuring a New Era Cap 9FIFTY Strapback and Timberland 6-Inch Premium Boots. The big game aesthetic is the clear focal point of this collection, as it comes featured on the boots ankle collar, as well as the underside of the hat’s brim. New Era branding comes printed on the tongue unit of the boots in an appropriate silver foil, further portraying the All-Star festivities in LA.





Timberland’s timberland femme noir continues to be one of the brand’s go-to options for keeping feet protected in all types of terrains. Already known for its versatility, the 6″ Field Boot is dropping soon in a new “Crocadylian” colorway that blends the rugged styling with some more luxurious details in the exotic dark green croc-skin upper, metallic eyelets, and black leather ankle pads. Of course the shoes are entirely waterproof, so these are actually suitable in any setting.





On the heels of the debut of the timberland femme pas cher, the iconic American brand known as Timberland is ready to add another stylish 6″ Boot design to its unmatched winter catalog. Today, the label introduces this icy “White Serpent” colorway of the original 6″ Boot construction in Premium form; it features a complete white serpent leather overhaul on the upper as well as on the signature single-padded ankle collar, season-appropriate red eyelets and green leather laces are paired with the a solid white workboot outsole. For loyalists of the classic 6″ look, this White Serpent iteration reveals the brand’s focus on creating some more lifestyle-ready options on top of its utility-based classics.