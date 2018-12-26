Fillers - from PeraGlow the English "filler" - "filler, filler" - in cosmetology is called the means that fill and smooth wrinkles . Now, this concept is usually associated with gels based on hyaluronic acid and other constituents: they are injected under the skin in problem areas according to the same principle as botox injections do. However, fillers from Botox are significantly different. Injections are made in both cases, but botox (botulinum toxin) permanently relaxes the muscles, and the skin does not wrinkle.

http://www.healthbeautytrial.com/peraglow-cream-reviews/

http://www.healthbeautyfacts.com/peraglow-cream-review/