XexLift

breeding is the collection of germ plasm of a particular crop that is intended for breeding germplasm is the collection of all the genes of different varieties of a particular crop in the form of seeds or plants in this way the naturally available gene pool and be utilized for breeding the second step is the selection of superior parents here two plans with the different desired characters are selected from the available germ plasm then they are made to self cross to get a pure line of those varieties the third step is cross

http://federalhealth.net/xexlift