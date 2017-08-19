Eric Leon - "Give It Up"

Produced by the Beat Plug Executive Produced by Cool and Dre



A new sound is coming out of Vero Beach, Florida courtesy of 20-year-old Eric Leon. Originally from Long Island, New York, Eric moved to Florida as a child. He comes into the music scene with a veteran’s mentality and a work ethic that is unmatched. Influenced by the Houston music scene such as Lil Wayne, Future, Bone Thugs and Harmony, Leon has found his sound in the hip-hop world.



On his own since the age of 18, Eric is wise beyond his years and has hit the ground running working with big names in the industry. His first album is executive produced by Grammy Award winning Miami icons Cool & Dre. One of the most influential figures in the music industry, DJ Khaled, is also hosting Leon’s mixtape debut, giving hip-hop fans new anthems and a new favorite artist in Eric Leon.



Founded and developed by Dave Moise of Trustory Entertainment, LLC, Cool & Dre, have now signed him. The deal is now a joint venture between Trustory Entertainment, LLC and Epidemic Music Group. He is managed by Mackazoe of SoloMack Management.



After accumulating over 2 million streams on Soundcloud, over 60,000 followers on Instagram, and over 272,000 streams of the mixtape and counting in one week of release since on August 8th, Eric Leon is ready to make new noise in the music industry for the next generation of hip hop.



Eric’s ability to harmonize and deliver ear-catching melodies, while still giving listeners different rhyme schemes and stand-out lyrics is what separates him from most of hip-hop’s current artists. Eric Leon is bound to become one of the biggest names in hip-hop.



SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/ericleonmusic

Instagram – Ericleon772

Twitter – Ericleon772