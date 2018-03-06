ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

DeeJay & Loko UNLEASHES "Right Now"

Loko & DeeJay are undoubtedly one of the coldest spitters in the scene and this is
something they proves on his brand-new track, “Right Now”.


Since they first emerged in the scene several years ago, has dropped a catalogue of lively
singles and “Like Me” is another track to add to the rapper’s list of bangers. As expected,
the Brantford’s rappers comes through with some real and direct lyrics which match the
gritty energy of the instrumental.


Watch the “Right Now” video below exclusively on YouTube.

Views: 1

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2