CREEZE - "HOW IT GO"

The West End of Louisville, KY is a place where there’s not many opportunities and crime is high and the crime rate has steadily increased, year over year. CREEZE grew up in this part of the city developing a love for performing, the art of songwriting and producing and the music business.



Creeze’s career as a MC started with a group called the Merc Squad. The group quickly found themselves working with established industry artists and music business professionals and having success with national radio and television airplay, tv/film placements catapulted by song collaborations featuring TQ, Stat Quo, The Outlawz, Mike Jones, Slim Thug, Kool Daddy Fresh, and The Jacka (RIP).



After series of group disagreements, CREEZE decided to branch out from the group to start his solo career. CREEZE’s first two singles “All Good” featuring Nappy Roots and “She Can Get It” featuring JIG, and LuZiana, and a remix to “She Can Get it”, which now included Dallas’ own Dorrough and Houston’s Chalie Boy, for weeks these songs received tracked airplay that steadily appeared on Nielsen’s BDS, and Mediabase, which solidified Creeze’s solo career with the aid of mixtape and club DJ support and television airplay.

