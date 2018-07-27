ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

CREEZE - "HOW IT GO"

CREEZE “How It Go” on Spotify 
https://open.spotify.com/album/6660Z84dIft85UBiYDMUb3

CREEZE “How It Go” on Tidal 
https://tidal.com/browse/album/82976731

CREEZE “How It Go” on Apple Music 
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/how-it-go-single/1330843205

Go to www.elitegiance.com  and Vote for CREEZE best song & best video!

The West End of Louisville, KY is a place where there’s not many opportunities and crime is high and the crime rate has steadily increased, year over year. CREEZE grew up in this part of the city developing a love for performing, the art of songwriting and producing and the music business.

Creeze’s career as a MC started with a group called the Merc Squad. The group quickly found themselves working with established industry artists and music business professionals and having success with national radio and television airplay, tv/film placements catapulted by song collaborations featuring TQ, Stat Quo, The Outlawz, Mike Jones, Slim Thug, Kool Daddy Fresh, and The Jacka (RIP).

After series of group disagreements, CREEZE decided to branch out from the group to start his solo career. CREEZE’s first two singles “All Good” featuring Nappy Roots and “She Can Get It” featuring JIG, and LuZiana, and a remix to “She Can Get it”, which now included Dallas’ own Dorrough and Houston’s Chalie Boy, for weeks these songs received tracked airplay that steadily appeared on Nielsen’s BDS, and Mediabase, which solidified Creeze’s solo career with the aid of mixtape and club DJ support and television airplay.

Website 
www.creezeonline.com

Instagram 
www.intagram.com/creeze502

Twitter 
www.twitter.com/creeze502

Views: 7

Reply to This

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2