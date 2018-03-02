Three pairs form up the new Converse Jack Purcell converse shoes nz sale Signature Pack. First up we have one of the Highs which is dressed in Black and White while constructed with soft premium leather. The second High top release comes in the same material, but this time features all White. Last but not least is the Low Ox that uses a Light Beige through the uppers and a White midsole. Completing the look across the three is Metallic Silver eyelets.





Dressed perfectly for the Fall and Winter months, this converse all star outlet nz Converse Pro Leather Ox features a Military look while dressed in Olive. Through the uppers is suede which is done in Olive while extending across the toe, around the heel and tongue. In addition, Brown is used on the laces. Following is Black that runs through the midsole and outsole. Completing the look is a canvas patch on the heel that showcases NEXUSVII branding.





Two pairs of the Converse converse jack purcell cheap sale Jack Purcell will debut, one in ‘Dark Blue’ and the other in ‘Sulfur’. Designed for the upcoming Winter months, both will feature water repellent TPU coating which will combat the rain along with Japanese loop terry through the uppers. Completing the two is Off-White through the rubber midsole and toe cap.





The on-going collaborative buy converse shoes new zealand series with Missoni dresses the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star in the Italian design house’s colorful zigzag motifs and adds a luxury touch with premium leather details on the tongue, ankle and heel. One pair will feature White and Black with a zig-zag pattern. The second displays squiggly lines in Black while shades of Pink and Orange covers the base.