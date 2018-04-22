Chelsea vs Southampton Live Sports

Chelsea vs Southampton Live Stream prediction and team news: Bettin...

Chelsea would like FA Cup success against Southampton today to avoid wasting a disappointing season after being deposed as Premier League champions.

The Blues were around the verge of winning the Double last season, but Arsene Wenger's Arsenal outfoxed their London rivals in the FA Cup final to deny Conte the second part of silverware in his debut season in Britain.

Chelsea's title defence never really got going, and an early Champions League exit means the FA Cup represents a final remaining chance for Conte to absolve the campaign using a trophy.

Southampton face the real prospect of Premier League relegation this term, but Mark Hughes will be hoping that a cup win against his former club can spark a late revival on the south coast.

Chelsea vs Southampton: TV, online and live stream coverage

The match will probably be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

You may follow all of the build-up and action from 1pm with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

Southampton and Chelsea's most recent clash was just last weekend, while using Saints leading 2-0 at St Mary's before Olivier Giroud inspired a 3-2 comeback win.

Marcos Alonso is suspended for that semi-final after being handed a three-game ban with the FA for violent conduct pursuing the tackle on Shane Long.

Conte now faces a choice of whether to start Emerson Palmieri despite his lack of game time this season, or else play Cesar Azpilicueta or Davide Zappacosta on the left hand side. The Chelsea coach is also still without injured duo David Luiz and Danny Drinkwater.

Southampton defender Jack Stephens is suspended following his red card against Arsenal, while Mario Lemina is injured. Sofiane Boufal stands a chance of to be able to play.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Cahill, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Azpilicueta; Willian, Hazard, Giroud

Southampton (4-2-3-1): McCarthy; Bednarek, Yoshida, Hoedt, Soares; Romeu, Hojbjerg; Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Tadic; Very long

Chelsea v Southampton preview: Antonio Conte chasing final chance to win silverware this season

Southampton wait in the way of Chelsea's final chance to land some silverware as the two teams meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Chelsea lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final last season - so Antonio Conte is anticipating his first domestic cup success in England.

"A second final inside a row could be great for our fans, " said Conte.

"It's not my task to guage the summer season. Need to work and attempt to transfer my enthusiasm into the team.

"Sometimes I am good, sometimes Me less good. inches

Southampton are staring down the barrel of relegation following another draw, this time around against Leicester on Thursday.

Saints boss Mark Hughes thinks an escape from pressure cooker of the Premier League could work in his team's favour.

He said: "(Leicester) was a difficult game and we need to make sure the physicality and athleticism is there against the top teams. We probably will not be making radical changes, but we must use our resources in the best way we can.

"We're looking to build some momentum and an FA Cup semi-final could be suitable for us understanding that."

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Danny Drinkwater remains question to the tie at Wembley caused by a groin problem.

David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined caused by respective knee and ankle injuries.

Hughes has confirmed that he is without new injury concerns, however he admitted that some changes to his side are a possibility for a second encounter with the Blues within the space of a week - a match that Chelsea won 3-2 at St Mary's.

Southampton have reached the FA Cup semi-finals at last since 2003, after they beat Watford 2-1 to losing the final against Arsenal in Cardiff.

Chelsea have progressed to the final from 11 with their last 14 FA Cup semi-final matches, losing out only in 1996, 2006 and 2013.

Saints have won four of their five FA Cup meetings with Chelsea, but they did lose their final such meeting 5-1, in the third round of the 2012-13 competition.

In all competitions, Southampton have won five of their seven previous visits to Wembley, winning the 1976 FA Cup final and 2010 Football League Trophy final.

Since losing 3-1 to Southampton at your home in October 2015, Chelsea have visited to win the next five games against them in any competitions - the London club have never won six within a row from the Saints.

Olivier Giroud has brought a hand in 21 goals in his 25 FA Cup appearances (14 goals, seven assists), greater than any other player in the competition since his debut in January 2013.

Merson's prediction

It's harder for Southampton to win the FA Cup now than it could be with the third-round stage. Seriously. You could win this FA Cup by not playing a strong side, today they've got to beat two top teams - and they're in the bottom three.

They'll be near-on relegated when they're playing on Sunday. You have to look at them at Wembley, you might as well. If someone said you'll be relegated but win the FA Cup I think the fans would take that. It's not nice watching a team once a week that don't win.

I believe Southampton can recover whenever they decrease, but I would be wrong.

I will have to go for the Chelsea win.