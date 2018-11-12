Careminister Planning your financial and medical future can be difficult to do on your own. For this reason, many people opt to consult an elder care attorney who has experience working in these issues. Your attorney can help you create a legal framework that ensures your wishes are seen to. One such document you and your attorney may work together to produce is called a 'living will' this document clearly states the type of medical treatments that are acceptable to you, as well as those that are not.

https://careminister.com/