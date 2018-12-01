Cadillac Muzik - ''Friday''

The Caddy Boyz drop another funky fresh video to their single "Friday." This is the main single off of their Billboard Charting album "Lac Gospel"...

They are heavily influenced by greats like James Brown, P-Funk, Ohio Players, & Prince. This band's image, creativity, and artistry hasn't been seen in the music industry since the golden era of the 90's. Cadillac Muzik literally brings funk, soul, and feeling back with a mixture of heavy drums, big bass, and smooth melodic vocal harmonies...

Listen:

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/lac-gospel/1378274109

Google Play : https://play.google.com/store/music/album?id=Bniydgqddqs2mjbizr76xt...

Follow: