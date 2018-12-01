Cadillac Muzik - ''Friday''

The Caddy Boyz drop another funky fresh video to their single "Friday." This is the main single off of their Billboard Charting album "Lac Gospel"...
Cadillac Muzik's "Lac Gospel" charted #12 on the Worldwide R&B Billboard Charts & #2 on the South Central Heatseekers Charts...
They are heavily influenced by greats like James Brown, P-Funk, Ohio Players, & Prince. This band's image, creativity, and artistry hasn't been seen in the music industry since the golden era of the 90's. Cadillac Muzik literally brings funk, soul, and feeling back with a mixture of heavy drums, big bass, and smooth melodic vocal harmonies...
