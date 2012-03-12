Brittany Glodean - Be Patient

Hot new artist Brittany Glodean prepares to launch debut album ‘She Ready,’ drops first single ‘Be Patient’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Brittany Glodean is a triple-talent artist whose star is on the rise. B-Glo has natural gifts and abilities of music and entertainment literally running through her veins, and it shows through everything she creates. Her debut album, “She Ready,” is set to put that God-given talent on full display, starting with the first single “Be Patient” which is slated for worldwide release on June 20.

Produced by singer/songwriter Chuckii Booker and distributed by Indiglo Music Group, “Be Patient” is a love song for the new generation. B-Glo describes it as a song that should inspire others of her generation to take their time when it comes to love and make wise decisions before rushing into something.

“It’s a slow love song which is appropriate because the lyrics are about basically telling someone we can be involved, but let’s take our time and not rush,” B-Glo said. “Nowadays, people my age and of this generation tend to rush into relationships because they want to fall in love with someone. That’s a great feeling, but there needs to be a good balance when it comes to being in love. That’s what this song is about.”

The single will launch with a listening party on June 20 in Beverly Hills. More singles and music videos from the upcoming album will be released sporadically throughout the rest of the year in anticipation of the launch of “She Ready.” B-Glo said she hopes to build momentum and a fanbase over the course of the year as she introduces her music to the world.

B-Glo has been singing and dancing since age 4, and has performed with some of the best dance companies throughout LA, including The Performing Arts Center and L.Y.T.E. Dance Studio, where she was captain of the award-winning hip hop dance crew. She also is an established model and has done major print work for Gap, Robinson’s May, K-Mart, Berdine Department Store, and is featured on the Scooter Samantha MGA toy box as well as the cover of Mattel catalog magazine.

Additionally, B-Glo is an actress who has starred in commercials for GM Good Wrench and Shoe Dazzle, and in shows such as Kevin Hart’s “Lyft Legends” and MTV’s “Fear Factor.” B-Glo has been featured in numerous music videos, including Ice Cube’s “That New Funkadelic,” Tyga’s “Swamp,” and Keke Palmer’s “Got me F’d Up.” Throughout her career as an entertainer, she has worked hard at developing her own unique sound and style which she is excited to share with new fans all over the world.

“I think my sound is very organic,” she said. “I have a lot of live instruments, but you also get that electronic feel of what is out right now. I’m trying to bring that old school vibe with the live band and live instruments, and fusing it with the urban pop feel that’s popular with what’s going on today. Most of all, I just want people to be able to connect with my story. My whole concept behind everything I do is spreading love. With how the world is today, if I can spread love and give people a way to escape with my music and just vibe out and connect with me … that’s what it’s all about.”

