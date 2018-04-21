Booty Pop A cream to enlarge the quality ass will come with a complimentary exercise routine included. If you stay in the program, you can see some fantastic results. But if you are one of the many women who are looking for the aforementioned "magic bullet", then you will be disappointed.

Pills and medicines to increase glutes

It almost seems silly to talk about pills to increase glutes and legs. Unfortunately, however, the pills - like creams - are widely marketed and promise a bigger, rounder, and sexier butt. Really though, just as a pill does not cure baldness or make you lose weight, a pill will not make your butt bigger either. No sir, enlarging the butt requires something else.

Interestingly, Kim Kardashian (who has marketed almost everything) refused to promote some drugs to increase buttocks of the market, saying: "I will never endorse such a product." I think this says a lot about the validity of these pills.

PMMA / hydrogel injections

enlarge the buttocks hydrogel injections While the creams and pills to improve the butt are in themselves just a little ridiculous, this last option is downright dangerous.

Many women have gone to Mexico, Colombia and other countries in South America for these inexpensive injections. The reason is that PMMA or hydrogel injections are illegal in the United States - and for good reason.

These injections are extremely unsafe and usually result in serious complications.

