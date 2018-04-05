Battery Reconditioning - A How To Guide

Third, you don't have to stop at car batteries. Almost all rechargeable batteries can be restored, including deep cycle ones from boats and golf carts. Ez Battery Reconditioning The great thing about these is that they are the best choice for home solar or wind power storage battery banks, and as we all know this kind of power is becoming more and more popular. These customers in particular will rush to your door, as they need a lot of batteries, and they can make significant cost savings by buying your as new reconditioned ones.Many of us dream of living "off the grid." These days home renewable energy is becoming much more of a realistic prospect. There are many advantages to a home solar or wind power installation, but what happens when the wind doesn't blow or the sun doesn't shine.

The answer to this is to store the power when it is available in a bank of batteries. Usually these will consist of lead acid accumulator type batteries similar to a car battery. Unfortunately these can prove to be very expensive and could quickly erode any savings you make in disconnecting the gird power simply in the cost of buying and maintaining all these batteries.One solution is to get and recondition old batteries. This is a very cost effective prospect because if you make the rounds of junk yards garages and anywhere that may use electric vehicles like golf carts on golf courses, you can usually pick up old ones for free. In fact they will be glad to let you take them off their hands.