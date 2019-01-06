Amy Tourlousse - "Great Escape" Produced by PittThaKid

Amy Tourlousse is a musician from Flesherton, Ontario. She is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, a self-taught pianist whose genres range from Classical to Hip-Hop to Experimental. Amy draws influences from Franz Liszt, Erik Satie, Bjork, Thom Yorke and Frank Ocean. After a few short piano lessons, Amy found much more success practicing alone in her basement on a second-hand piano, held together by plywood and an old textbook. Amy draws inspiration for her lyrics from her upbringing in a heavily Christian and isolated town. Her music reflects her strong connection to the nature she was surrounded by in her formative years.

Amy is an avid painter, using water colours, charcoal and felt pens on cardboard and wood canvases. She primarily paints abstract female figures and plants. Amy films and directs her own music shorts using a Canon EOS 60D. Her videos are experimental and heavily abstract, generally using distorted and oversaturated visuals. Amy feels a strong link between visual art and music, believing that they are the most accessible and powerful tool for expressing emotions that might otherwise be too difficult to communicate.

Amy has been performing since age sixteen. Her song ‘Carousel’ was featured in the 2013 Hot Docs feature “Steve” a documentary about a family friend battling addiction and adoption in a small town. Amy’s latest single “Great Escape” was produced by one of Toronto’s top producers Pittthakid. The video was shot and directed by Boris Melev.