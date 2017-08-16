ORDER

Ambition - "Good Life"



Well im a rapper from Ireland, I go by Ambition, working my a** off full time, juggling a family and my passion to be a world famous rap artist isn't easy but I still grind to get that dream of putting food on the table doing what I love, (writing, producing and laying down tracks).

My style is very throwback style iv been compared to "biz markie" some even compare me to "tupac" but Im just doing me you know? But I take my comparisons as compliments cos well im compared to legendary emcees.

My single is about what I want in life, that "good life" its a very personal track lyrically. I believe this track is gonna be a big one for me. Its also gonna be on the "book of rhymes ep" to come soon.


    
Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5bc4d8KWvOhvH1H8FTP7Gk

Website:
https://ambition.hearnow.com/

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ambitionofficial15/

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ambitionmusic01

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/ambition_official/

