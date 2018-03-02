adidas Stan Smith ‘Onix’ receives it’s nickname

adidas has become pretty well known in the Adidas Superstar Mujer Baratas classic department, with releases like the adidas Originals x Bathing Ape Superstar 80’s that we previewed not too long ago. But today, adidas has another sneaker that dropped to appeal to a different kind of adidas fan, the Futbol mogul. Available at adidas shops all over the world is the adidas Samba in a clean Black/Fairway/Scarlet colorway. The sneaker is a primarily black base, with mixing colors Fairway Green, Scarlet Red and white stripes Mexico or ‘Gucci’ type colorway (whichever way you wanna look at it). Grab these now at shop adidas.





For fall 2010 theadidas Originals Adidas Superstar Baratas adicolor collection is popping into Champs stores nationwide with three new exclusive colorways, Rasta, Cardinal and Iron. Each color theme is translated into Originals classic sneaker and apparel styles including Superstar 2, Stan Smith, Hillsdale, ZX 500, Sambas and the Firebird Tracksuits.Rasta draws its inspiration from adidas fan Bob Marley, who often wore the brand, while Cardinal concentrates on the warm 1980s-inspired varsity color and Iron, which is the new fall staple color, is found in fashion at all levels.





adidas is well represented Superstar Adidas Baratas among basketball players in the NBA, with stars like Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Dwight Howard, and Derrick Rose constantly putting their feet in adidas’ hands. Now adidas has decided to pay tribute to the NBA itself with their classic Top Ten silhouette in a high-top cut. Pictured here, the “NBA” adidas Top Ten high comes with a predominantly white leather upper and navy blue adidas stripes. Red is found on the heel, while the toe cap is done in grey suede. Lastly, the shoe sits atop a red outsole and sports an NBA logo behind the tongue. Will this shoe be on your radar now- especially considering that the NBA All-Star Weekend is inching ever so closer?





The Zapatillas Adidas Mujer Baratas adidas Stan Smith ‘Onix’ receives it’s nickname due to the shade of grey that is used through the entire pair. Other details include a rubber midsole and embossed branding on the tongue. Suede showing up on a pair of Stan Smith’s isn’t anything new, however we don’t see it as often as the leather release.





Brands know how powerful Adidas Stan Smith Mujer an all-red shoe release is, even after hitting the scene years back they still sell-out. adidas has added another pair to it’s list of red kicks, this time they launch the adidas Stan Smith ‘Powder Red’.No spot is left untouched by red. Through the base is suede in what the brand is calling ‘powder red’, while the Stan Smith logo on the tongue and Trefoil branding at the heel is embossed.