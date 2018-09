There are times in the evidence-based fitness industry when a certain study does the rounds and makes a bold claim of a certain legal compound or drug proving to be as efficient as anabolic androgenic steroids to increase muscle mass or make a person lose body weight.

Paltroxt The HMB study was one such dubious study which did the rounds last year. A week ago, another such study has come to the surface where it has shown that Sildenafil has been touted as potentially anabolic as 200 mg shot of Testosterone for muscle building.

What Is Sildenafil? The Active Compound In The Blue Pill We Know As Viagra