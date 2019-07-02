A global icon that hardly needs an introduction

While most of Nike Sportswear’s attention tends to focus toward adult male consumers, the brand has started making more of an effort to hook up both females and kids with intriguing selection. Next up for the latter are these Nike Air Max 90 Pas Cher joints that combine that color with black and grey to create an aesthetic that arrives just in time for the Summer. If you’re looking for another Air Max iteration to add to your collection, then look no further as these colorful 90s for the kids are currently available from NSW retailers.





Nike’s unique Nike Air Max 90 Essential Femme, a fusion silhouette far before “fusion” was a widely-used term in the sneaker lexicon, is set to return to market this week in the classic “University Red” colorway. Originally released in extremely limited quantities circa 1992, the hybrid sneaker features an Air Max 1 upper combined with an Air Max 90 midsole and outsole for a unique retro look. A bold red leather mudguard and swoosh provide a striking pop of flair on the white/grey upper, and the classic midsole arrives in a tonal white with a translucent Air Max bubble that helps push attention to the bright red accents.





After Nike’s globally-inspired “Flag Pack” consisting of an Air Max Plus, an Air Max 90 Blanche, and a Zoom Spiridon was unveiled last week, we now have a detailed look at the summer-ready Air Max 90 from the World Cup-inspired trifecta of shoes. Featuring a breathable white mesh upper with white leather overlays and a silver swoosh, the shoe’s defining feature arrives via the all-over flag print that adorns the shoe’s tongue, throat, and lateral/medial mudugards. The unique print is constructed of a veritable cornucopia of recognizable flags so the wearer can proudly represent their home country in style no matter where they may hail from.





The Adidas Superstar Femme is one of the most ubiquitous sneaker silhouettes in the history of athletic footwear. It’s seen many a unique iteration over its nearly 50-year existence, and adidas Originals continues to find interesting new ways to put a spin on the rubber toe-capped shoe, the latest of which is a two-pack of Superstar 80s featuring huge chenille varsity-style letters on the heel. Arriving in both black and white, each pair offers a premium leather upper with tonal three stripe branding. The aforementioned chenelle letters continue the tonal look, with the left shoe featuring a “SUPER” hit while the right finishes the branding with “STAR.”