Try With PopChips with an automatic device All persons were fed the same for per A week but they reacted very differently Conclusions tested What determines this difference Something more important eating behavior sleep many or few sports bowels bodyweight cholesterol but especially the intestinal plants The researchers' conclusions were also tested For per A week subjects received a healthy suggest that was set for them personally As was intended their glucose levels dropped Adjust your intestinal plants Interestingly the intestinal plants of these subjects also changed in just A week This clearly indicates that individuals can Try With PopChips