4 Things Skinny Guys Must Do To Naturally Gain Muscle And Strength Quickly

I am not going to talk about how 'your metabolism is broken' or give you a list of foods that will bulk you up like the Hulk. Here's a no-BS article about the things that you need to do in order to put on muscle mass faster. Change obviously does take time but if you want to grow and you are not seeing obvious size increase from month to month, it's pretty much obvious that something's wrong. Most lean men who can't gain muscle weight are simply eating and exercising the wrong way. Start doing the following if you want to build muscle faster. 1) Nutrition Let's start with getting nutrition out of the way because just like training if your nutrition is not on point, you simply WILL NOT grow. First and foremost, you should be eating in a caloric surplus which means eating more food than what your body needs to maintain its weight. Now if you want optimum muscle growth, you need to supply your body with a constant supply of optimum protein throughout the day.