2econd - "Tell Em If Dey Ask"

Originally hailing from Wilmington, Delaware 2econd currently resides in Los Angeles, California where he plans to introduce himself to the world stage. 2econd brings a unique, original sound that can be attributed to his wide range of musical taste. 2econd likes to consider himself as the best parts of every musical talent that has come before him in any musical genre that he has listened too. However, his passion is to speak through hip hop.

2econd uses past experiences, time incarcerated, street knowledge and intelligence to depict a story on the mic that can be felt by any and everybody. 2econd has a witty flow that encourages the listener to take heed without sounding preachy & still manages to connect with the current trap sound. 2econd manages to accomplish this with never before heard metaphors and analogies.

2econd’s unique flow landed him a coveted spot on BET for his freestyle flow. 2econd is in Los Angeles also pursuing a acting career, which landed him a spot on a episode of LHHH season 5.

2econd is working on a project that is set to be released in a few months, which will be the first body of work put together by this dynamic artist. It will be a dedication project to his nephew who was shot & killed at 16 years old in 2015 in his hometown Wilmington, DE. A case that has received a significant amount of media coverage and has yet to be solved.

The cover art for this project will be dropping soon & it is FIYA..,so keep a look out for that on his social sites.

IG: @2econd_mins

SoundCloud: 2econd_mins

Twitter: 2econd (@drrkfuller)